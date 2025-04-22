Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 120.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $189.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

