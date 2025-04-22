2,219 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by SIH Partners LLLP

SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,219 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 568,626 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,472.96. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,782 shares of company stock worth $16,785,305. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

