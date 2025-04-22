First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 2,188,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 959,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Mining Gold
First Mining Gold Price Performance
Insider Transactions at First Mining Gold
In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
About First Mining Gold
First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.
