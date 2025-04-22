First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 2,188,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 959,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

