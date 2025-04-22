Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Up 20.2% in March

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sappi Price Performance

Sappi stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $951.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.74. Sappi has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.