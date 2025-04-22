Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Drops By 18.2%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Sweet Earth Stock Performance

Shares of Sweet Earth stock remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

