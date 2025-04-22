Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Drops By 18.2%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Sweet Earth Stock Performance
Shares of Sweet Earth stock remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.62.
About Sweet Earth
