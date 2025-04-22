Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,536,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 7,125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,194.7 days.
Resona Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RSNHF traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Resona has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.82.
About Resona
