Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 1,001,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.7 days.
Siemens Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $74.99.
About Siemens Energy
