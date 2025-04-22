Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 1,001,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.7 days.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.