Alta Advisers Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.78.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,809 shares of company stock worth $6,154,756. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.