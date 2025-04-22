Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Plans Dividend of GBX 16.10

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 133.3% increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BOY stock opened at GBX 464 ($6.21) on Tuesday. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 449.40 ($6.01) and a one year high of GBX 774 ($10.36). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 579.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 599.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £830.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 48.60 ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bodycote will post 54.0540541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.71) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 24th.

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

