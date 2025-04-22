Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.36 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.36 ($0.21) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 156.0% increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

LGEN opened at GBX 249.40 ($3.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.88. The firm has a market cap of £14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.20 ($3.56).

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legal & General Group will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legal & General Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 267 ($3.57).

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £2,468.56 ($3,303.31). Also, insider António Simões sold 197,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £481,360.76 ($644,133.23). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,188 shares of company stock worth $10,467,891. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

