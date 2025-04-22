Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.36 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.36 ($0.21) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 156.0% increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Legal & General Group Price Performance
LGEN opened at GBX 249.40 ($3.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.88. The firm has a market cap of £14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.20 ($3.56).
Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legal & General Group will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 267 ($3.57).
Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group
In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £2,468.56 ($3,303.31). Also, insider António Simões sold 197,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £481,360.76 ($644,133.23). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,188 shares of company stock worth $10,467,891. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
