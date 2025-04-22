Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

