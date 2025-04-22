Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion.
Northern Trust Stock Up 3.0 %
Northern Trust stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $114.67.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 30.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Trust
- About the Markup Calculator
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.