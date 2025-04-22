Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price target on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,297,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,301,000 after purchasing an additional 227,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,043,000 after buying an additional 126,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,988 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 89,630 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,891,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

