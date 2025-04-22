Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £14,900 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Sue Whalley bought 10,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £14,900 ($19,938.45).
CNA opened at GBX 152 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. The firm has a market cap of £7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.30 ($2.08).
Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.
