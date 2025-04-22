DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE:DRH opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,205.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

