Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of GLNG opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.30 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naria Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $435,226,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,638,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,884 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,413,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,394,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $17,719,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

