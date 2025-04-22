BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after buying an additional 753,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after buying an additional 628,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 381,504 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,956,000 after buying an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,664,000 after acquiring an additional 267,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

