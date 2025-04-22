Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEI. Tudor Pickering raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of SEI stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Laurie H. Argo acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,215.52. This trade represents a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $802,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

