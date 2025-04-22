Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 13,890 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,755,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,946,000 after purchasing an additional 324,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,901,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,336,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,391,000 after buying an additional 736,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $187.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

