Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 15,030 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Ecolab by 797.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,627,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,552,000 after acquiring an additional 129,635 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total transaction of $228,868.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,911.80. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.51 per share, with a total value of $105,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,059.17. This trade represents a 2.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,985 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ECL opened at $231.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.27 and a 12-month high of $273.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

