J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cencora by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 79,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cencora by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 112,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.55.

Cencora Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $281.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $296.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

