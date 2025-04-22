Yaupon Capital Management LP Sells 271,454 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271,454 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 0.9% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

ONEOK Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.