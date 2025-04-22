Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 244 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 19,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

