J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Invests $5.70 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $312.92 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.11 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.00.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CICC Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

