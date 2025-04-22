J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $242.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.61. The company has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,795. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.