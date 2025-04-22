Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 998.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

