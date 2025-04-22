Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Avalo Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ AVTX opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $17.49.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avalo Therapeutics
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Cellectis Charts Course for 2025 With Boost From AstraZeneca Deal
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Netflix Is the “Cleanest Story in Tech”
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- UnitedHealth Group: Pariah to Pole Position to Buy the Dip Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.