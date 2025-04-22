Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) PT at $586.00

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $593.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $502.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $559.02 and a 200-day moving average of $573.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $404.57 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

