State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $36.88 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.