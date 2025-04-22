Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after buying an additional 718,266 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $2,852,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.91.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

