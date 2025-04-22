Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,101 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 500,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Citigroup stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.61.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

