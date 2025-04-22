RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Down 17.0% in March

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 190,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.37). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCMT shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.