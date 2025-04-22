556 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.95. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $159.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

