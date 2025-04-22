Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $62.13.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 32,611.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

