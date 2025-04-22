Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Update

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 708,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

