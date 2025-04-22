ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRQR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

