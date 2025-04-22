MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, Zacks reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

