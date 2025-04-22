Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,678 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 52,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 27,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 321,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

