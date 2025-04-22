Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Purchases 119,762 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Ciena comprises approximately 3.0% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Ciena worth $22,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ciena by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ciena Stock Down 3.7 %
CIEN opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $31,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,601.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $577,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,149 shares in the company, valued at $34,974,964.14. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,980 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.
