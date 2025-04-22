Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,043,000 after acquiring an additional 185,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

Vertiv Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.33. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.