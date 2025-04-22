Quantessence Capital LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.6% of Quantessence Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after buying an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $453,427,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after buying an additional 935,042 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,552,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,595,000 after buying an additional 647,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $126.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $201.36.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

