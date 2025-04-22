Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Delek US (DK)

Delek US (NYSE: DK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2025 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $13.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 907.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Delek US by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 77.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

