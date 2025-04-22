Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases 621 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $347.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $344.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

