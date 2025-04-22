Quantessence Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,055 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $475.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.14.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $312.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.98. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.41 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

