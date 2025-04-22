Analyzing Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) & Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) and Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insmed and Eliem Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed $363.71 million 34.75 -$749.57 million ($5.59) -12.43 Eliem Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.12 million ($0.53) -2.38

Eliem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eliem Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed 0 0 16 0 3.00 Eliem Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Insmed and Eliem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insmed presently has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.23%. Given Insmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Insmed is more favorable than Eliem Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Insmed has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insmed and Eliem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed -251.24% -4,773.73% -54.58% Eliem Therapeutics N/A -47.03% -45.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Insmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eliem Therapeutics beats Insmed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

