Synectics plc (SNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on May 16th

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 25.0% increase from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Synectics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:SNX opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.41) on Tuesday. Synectics has a 52-week low of GBX 161 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 372 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £54.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.11.

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 21.60 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synectics had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Synectics will post 1560.0001173 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

