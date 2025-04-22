Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.60 Per Share

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 50.0% increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $10.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 582 ($7.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 587.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 621.57. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 481.40 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 692 ($9.26).

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 128.40 ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Drax Group had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Drax Group will post 97.4732006 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 114,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.68), for a total transaction of £659,623.58 ($882,675.74). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

DRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 529 ($7.08) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 850 ($11.37) to GBX 900 ($12.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

