The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.69 on May 30th

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BNKR opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 45.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.60. The Bankers Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 94.10 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 126.60 ($1.69).

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported GBX 2.63 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.23% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Ankush Nandra purchased 10,000 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($15,522.55). Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

Featured Stories

