Bridgepoint Group plc (BPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.60 on May 22nd

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bridgepoint Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:BPT opened at GBX 251.40 ($3.36) on Tuesday. Bridgepoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 202.40 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 410 ($5.49). The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 319.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 337.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19.50 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Bridgepoint Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.74%. Equities analysts predict that Bridgepoint Group will post 17.4062165 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.49) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.