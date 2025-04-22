Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kier Group Stock Performance

KIE opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £578.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.22. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.27 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, analysts predict that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.81) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 16,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £20,061.30 ($26,845.04). Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

