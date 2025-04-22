Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Plans Dividend of $0.61

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6136 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 127.0% increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Heineken has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $52.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

